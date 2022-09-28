News
Prachita Sings For Lata Mangeshkar

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: September 28, 2022 11:43 IST
Dear Readers, on Lataji's birthday, we invite you to share your favourite Lata Mangeshkar song with us.

Prachita Baban Patil, a Class 11 student, belongs to Akurde village in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district.

She loves to read and has 'a deep interest in writing poems, especially in Marathi'.

Prachita wrote a poem for Lata Mangeshkar after Didi passed into the ages and has sung one of her favourite Lata songs.

 

 

 

Prachita sings her favourite Lata Mangeshkar song.

 

You too must have a favourite Lata Mangeshkar song.

Sing it for Lata didi. And share it on iShare, our video sharing platform.

Once you record the video, login on https://ishare.rediff.com with your Rediffmail ID.

Click on Upload videos.

Add the video files that you need to upload, just as you would select attachments while sending an email.

Fill in the Title, Keywords and Description of your video in the respective fields.

Select the category for your video, then click on the save button.

Your video will strong>show after a few minutes on MyPage, under the videos section.

Please copy the URL and mail it to us at moviesdesk@rediff.co.in (Subject: My Favourite Lata Mangeshkar song).

For more stories on the amazing Lata Mangeshkar, please see: Lata Mangeshkar -- 1929 To Eternity

Rediff Movies
