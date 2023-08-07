News
Why Was SRK's Car Draped in Black?

Why Was SRK's Car Draped in Black?

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 07, 2023 13:07 IST
Quite a few stars trooped in to attend Producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's birthday bash in Mumbai. Bindra has produced OTT projects like Bandish Bandits, Maja Ma and Love Per Square Foot.

Shah Rukh Khan was among the guests too, but he preferred not to pose for pictures and instead, draped his car with a black cloth.

Ananya Panday shows off her beautiful Ibiza tan in an off-shoulder dress.

 

Rumoured BF Aditya Roy Kapur drove in separately.

 

Kiara Advani looked beautiful in green and white, as she arrived with...

 

... Who else but Sidharth Malhotra.

 

Karisma Kapoor.

 

Shanaya Kapoor.

 

Shanaya's mum Maheep Kapoor.

 

Agastya Nanda, who we are seeing a lot of at Bollytown parties.

 

Agastya's mum Shweta Bachchan Nanda parties with her son.

 

Akansha Ranjan waves to the photographers.

 

Karan Johar is in the mood to party, and the reason is this.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
