Rediff.com  » Movies » Looking At Ananya's Bikini Holiday

Looking At Ananya's Bikini Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 24, 2023 12:41 IST
Even as the Internet can't get over Ananya Panday's rumoured romance with Aditya Roy Kapur, she gives the Web something else to talk about: Her recent trip to Spain and Portugal.

She has posted a series of pictures on Instagram, and captioned it: 'Blue baby.'

Here's looking at them. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya enjoys a healthy drink, as she lounges by the pool.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Her buddy Suhana Khan can't help but comment, 'Woww bikini babe.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A beautiful view.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Ananya is on this trip with parents Chunky and Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Proud parents take a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Soaking in the sun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Pandey/Instagram

Ananya and Rysa take a dip in the sea.

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
