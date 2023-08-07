News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 8th Century For Alia, 7th For Ranveer, 2nd For Karan

8th Century For Alia, 7th For Ranveer, 2nd For Karan

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
August 07, 2023 09:47 IST
After seeing a good rise in box office collections over the first weekend, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had stable weekdays ahead.

While that itself was quite good, what really worked well were the kind of footfalls that came the film's way in the second weekend. That has pushed the film to score a century at the box office.

The film currently stands at Rs 105 crore* (Rs 1.05 billion) and that's a good feat after 10 days in theatres.

This is Karan Johar's second century after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranveer Singh's seventh and Alia Bhatt's eighth film to go past the Rs 100 crore mark.

While Alia is having a dream run with two double centuries (Brahmastra, RRR) and two centuries (Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) in the last 20 months, for Ranveer this is a shot in the arm after the failures of Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

 

Meanwhile, for Bollywood, it's only going to get better with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 arriving on Friday.

While the advance booking of the Sunny Deol starrer suggests a huge opening on the cards, the Akshay Kumar starrer boasts of a good promo and promises to do well on the basis of word of mouth.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

JOGINDER TUTEJA
