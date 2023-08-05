Ghoomer Trailer: Balki Magic At Play

Life isn't a game of logic, it's all about magic, says the man with ingenious deas R Balki in his latest directorial Ghoomer.

Headlined by Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, the trailer of the film gives a glimpse of its triumphal story of the human spirit with the wrapping of rousing sports drama.

Saiyami plays an up-and-coming young cricketer who loses her right arm in a road accident, leaving her utterly distraught.

Abhishek is seen as an alcoholic cricket coach who embeds new hope in Saiyami and mentors in her quest to represent Team India.

'Yeh life na logic ka khel nahi hain, yeh life magic ka khel hain. (This life isn't a game of logic, this life is a game of magic),' says Abhishek, which sums up the film's feel-good, warm-your-heart kind of quality.

The training montage in which Saiyami's character shows her dogged optimism forms the best moments in the trailer.

Abhishek impresses in his dramatic avatar, but the effort in his dialogue delivery is quite noticeable.

The trailer ends with a striking shot of Saiyami's transition into the star bowler, which piques our interest.

Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi make an appearance as Saiyami's loved ones. The quick glimpse of R Balki's 'lucky charm' Amitabh Bachchan leaves us curious.

While the trailer gives away a major chunk of the film's plot, it still intrigues us about a few things.

What's Abhishek's character all about?

What's his backstory?

Is he trying to redeem his downward slide by helping Saiyami?

Hope the film will move us with an uplifting tale when it releases on August 18.