News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » EC slams Kharge over letter on voter turnout data

EC slams Kharge over letter on voter turnout data

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 10, 2024 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission on Friday took strong exception to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to opposition leaders over voter turnout data, terming it an attempt to 'push a biased narrative' under the guise of seeking clarifications.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting in Malda on May 5, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a five-page response with annexures, the poll panel rejected charges of mismanagement and delay in the release of voter turnout data and termed Kharge's allegations 'unwarranted', 'without facts' and 'reflective of a biased and deliberate attempt to spread confusion'.

 

The commission condemned Kharge's statement in which he wondered whether the delay in releasing voter turnout data was an 'attempt to doctor the final results'.

The poll panel said it found Kharge's letter, placed in the public domain in the middle of the ongoing electoral process, 'highly undesirable' and designed to create confusion, misdirection and impediment to the conduct of smooth, free and fair elections.

'Through innuendos and insinuations, the contents of the post, tend to create disharmony in respect of the delicate space of election management, can plant doubts in the minds of voters and political parties and potentially created an anarchic situation, when you said 'could this be an attempt to doctor the final results?' which this Commission hopes you do not have any intention of,' the EC said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP has changed Election Commission's functioning'
'BJP has changed Election Commission's functioning'
'A Faulty EVM Can Be Manipulated'
'A Faulty EVM Can Be Manipulated'
Is govt misusing probe agencies? Here's what EC says
Is govt misusing probe agencies? Here's what EC says
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor feared being spied on
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor feared being spied on
Gukesh storms back, Pragg moves to joint third
Gukesh storms back, Pragg moves to joint third
'Chess training may look cheap but it's expensive'
'Chess training may look cheap but it's expensive'
SEE: Green Recaps Dharamsala Drama
SEE: Green Recaps Dharamsala Drama
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

92 Seats In 1st Phase Saw Voter Drop

92 Seats In 1st Phase Saw Voter Drop

Here's what EC says about delay in voter turnout figs

Here's what EC says about delay in voter turnout figs

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances