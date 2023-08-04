It's All ACTION On OTT This Week

From intergalactic superheroes to the ills of smoking and body shaming, OTT is brimming with action this week. Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Peter Quill aka Star Lord must put his grief over Gamora's loss aside to save another invaluable teammate before it's the end for the Guardians.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Hotshot LA attorney Mickey Haller is back to doing what he does best in the second part of a crackling season 2.

Dhoomam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Fahadh Faasil's latest thriller juggles between anti-smoking messaging and hostage drama.

Rangabali

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

An attention seeker's feelings for his classmate at a city medical college and deep attachment for his hometown lead to conflict in Naga Shourya's coming-of-age drama.

Dayaa

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In this JD Chekravarthy led eight-part web series, the Satya star plays a freezer van driver in a pickle following the discovery of a dead woman in his vehicle.

Pareshan

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Friends go through the highs and lows of life, love, career and family in this Rana Daggubati production.

Soulcatcher

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Polish (with subtitles)

In the mood for a Polish action masala where a military contractor dives into the mouth of danger to retrieve a weapon that turns people into killing machines? Look no further.

Choona

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

The likes of Namit Das, Jimmy Shergill headline Pushpendra Nath Misra's new show involving grudges, heists and corrupt politicians.

Fatafati

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

A plus-sized dress designer dares to become a fashion influencer in Fatafati's light-hearted take on body shaming.

Heartstopper Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

If the refreshingly romantic and tender depiction of LGBT-related teenage troubles and confusion caught your attention in Heartstopper's first season, you're likely to relish its follow-up eight episodes just as well.