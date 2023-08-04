News
Rediff.com  » Movies » It's All ACTION On OTT This Week

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 04, 2023 16:29 IST
From intergalactic superheroes to the ills of smoking and body shaming, OTT is brimming with action this week. Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations.

 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

Peter Quill aka Star Lord must put his grief over Gamora's loss aside to save another invaluable teammate before it's the end for the Guardians.

 

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Hotshot LA attorney Mickey Haller is back to doing what he does best in the second part of a crackling season 2.

 

Dhoomam
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Fahadh Faasil's latest thriller juggles between anti-smoking messaging and hostage drama.

 

Rangabali
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

An attention seeker's feelings for his classmate at a city medical college and deep attachment for his hometown lead to conflict in Naga Shourya's coming-of-age drama.

 

Dayaa
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

In this JD Chekravarthy led eight-part web series, the Satya star plays a freezer van driver in a pickle following the discovery of a dead woman in his vehicle.

 

Pareshan
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Friends go through the highs and lows of life, love, career and family in this Rana Daggubati production.

 

Soulcatcher
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Polish (with subtitles)

In the mood for a Polish action masala where a military contractor dives into the mouth of danger to retrieve a weapon that turns people into killing machines? Look no further.

 

Choona
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

The likes of Namit Das, Jimmy Shergill headline Pushpendra Nath Misra's new show involving grudges, heists and corrupt politicians.

 

Fatafati
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

A plus-sized dress designer dares to become a fashion influencer in Fatafati's light-hearted take on body shaming.

 

Heartstopper Season 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

If the refreshingly romantic and tender depiction of LGBT-related teenage troubles and confusion caught your attention in Heartstopper's first season, you're likely to relish its follow-up eight episodes just as well.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
'I want to be in a committed relationship'

'I want to be in a committed relationship'

'Violence is a piece of art'

'Violence is a piece of art'

