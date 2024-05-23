Why Is Manushi Excited?

Kajol's thought of the day... Radhika shares a BTS picture...Shefali goes out for birthday dinner...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar is 'excited' because she wants to share 'something special' with you!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty shares a peek from her holiday and calls it, 'Chapter 2.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol's thought of the day: 'People who wonder whether the glass is half full or half empty are missing the point .... It is REFILLABLE!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Radhika Apte takes us behind the scenes of her film, Sister Midnight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff bares it all.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari goes on a solo trip to Madrid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares another moment from her beach holiday in Fiji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna takes a break from a hard day at work.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah goes out for a birthday dinner.