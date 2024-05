Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Urvashi Rautela's wow turn at Cannes isn't over yet.

The actor walked the red carpet at the screening of the film, The Apprentice and picked her favourite colour again.

She wore an off-shoulder Dorota Goldpoint gown with flower detailing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Sharing another look, Urvashi writes, 'Such an honour attending 77th Festival De Cannes 2024 with @nammoscannes @palmbeach_cannes. Merci to the entire team.'

Urvashi's black dress is from Glamoda's spring summer collection.