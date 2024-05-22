News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shah Rukh Bowls Over IPL Fans

Shah Rukh Bowls Over IPL Fans

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 22, 2024 11:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders entered the IPL 2024 Final by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

What endeared the spectators at the ground and watching on television was the superstar's modesty and charm.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

After the game, SRK and his children Suhana and AbRam along with Reyna Dadlani, his manager Pooja Dadlani's daughter, walked around the stadium, waving to spectators.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

That's when SRK realised that they had interrupted JioCinema's IPL 2024 Hindi broadcast.

SRK didn't hesitate to apologise to retired cricketers Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel and Suresh Raina, who were hosting the show.

He then ran into cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and Star Sports anchor Mayanti Langar hosting their show. Whispering into Sunny G's ear, he then sidestepped Mayanti's question on how he felt about KKR winning the Qualifier, flashing his famous dimple smile, clearly not wanting to push himself into the programme.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

'He's an absolute legend. Lots of love and respect,' Aakash Chopra complimented the megastar on X.

Legend, indeed. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Juhi Chawla Telling Russell?
What's Juhi Chawla Telling Russell?
Starc's Zingers Stun SRH!
Starc's Zingers Stun SRH!
'SRK has made a huge impact, very understanding'
'SRK has made a huge impact, very understanding'
Kejriwal Campaigns For Kanhaiya
Kejriwal Campaigns For Kanhaiya
Kharge explains: Why Cong fighting on lesser seats
Kharge explains: Why Cong fighting on lesser seats
4 Indians held in Nijjar case appear before court
4 Indians held in Nijjar case appear before court
How To Study At Harvard For Free
How To Study At Harvard For Free

More like this

The Iyer Boys Get Going!

The Iyer Boys Get Going!

'SRK The Best Owner I've Worked With'

'SRK The Best Owner I've Worked With'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances