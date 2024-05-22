Shah Rukh Bowls Over IPL Fans

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders entered the IPL 2024 Final by defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

What endeared the spectators at the ground and watching on television was the superstar's modesty and charm.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

After the game, SRK and his children Suhana and AbRam along with Reyna Dadlani, his manager Pooja Dadlani's daughter, walked around the stadium, waving to spectators.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

That's when SRK realised that they had interrupted JioCinema's IPL 2024 Hindi broadcast.

SRK didn't hesitate to apologise to retired cricketers Aakash Chopra, Parthiv Patel and Suresh Raina, who were hosting the show.

He then ran into cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and Star Sports anchor Mayanti Langar hosting their show. Whispering into Sunny G's ear, he then sidestepped Mayanti's question on how he felt about KKR winning the Qualifier, flashing his famous dimple smile, clearly not wanting to push himself into the programme.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

'He's an absolute legend. Lots of love and respect,' Aakash Chopra complimented the megastar on X.

Legend, indeed.