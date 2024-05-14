Rhea Starts A New Chapter

Bhumi holidays in Paris... Huma prays at Ajmer... Janhvi visits her mother's Chennai home...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty shares a series of pictures from a holiday and writes, 'Chapter 2', hinting at new beginnings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar finds herself in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor visits her late mother Sridevi's family home in Chennai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi prays at the Ajmer Sharif dargah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

'An unforgettable experience at @bulgari, NYC -- honoured to be a part of this epitome of luxury!' says Ayushmann Khurrana.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes skiing in Gulmarg.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker chills in Bali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarya/Instagram

Arya holidays in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

'Overwhelmed to receive the oldest award in London the Freedom To City award bestowed by the London Corporation at Guildhall on 10th May 2024. Previous recipients are #Nelson Mandela, #Stephen Hawking and #Florence Nightingale,' Shabana Azmi tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur gets princess-y at the Rambagh palace in Rajasthan.