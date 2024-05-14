News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rhea Starts A New Chapter

Rhea Starts A New Chapter

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 14, 2024 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bhumi holidays in Paris... Huma prays at Ajmer... Janhvi visits her mother's Chennai home...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty shares a series of pictures from a holiday and writes, 'Chapter 2', hinting at new beginnings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar finds herself in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor visits her late mother Sridevi's family home in Chennai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi prays at the Ajmer Sharif dargah.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

'An unforgettable experience at @bulgari, NYC -- honoured to be a part of this epitome of luxury!' says Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ibrahim Ali Khan/Instagram

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes skiing in Gulmarg.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker chills in Bali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aarya/Instagram

Arya holidays in Baku, Azerbaijan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

'Overwhelmed to receive the oldest award in London the Freedom To City award bestowed by the London Corporation at Guildhall on 10th May 2024. Previous recipients are #Nelson Mandela, #Stephen Hawking and #Florence Nightingale,' Shabana Azmi tells us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur gets princess-y at the Rambagh palace in Rajasthan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Heeramandi wasn't another sex scene'
'Heeramandi wasn't another sex scene'
'The Purest Love I've Ever Known'
'The Purest Love I've Ever Known'
Meet Ananya's Latest OBSESSION
Meet Ananya's Latest OBSESSION
'My Mom Is My Guru'
'My Mom Is My Guru'
$120 mn funding, $250 mn credit line for Chabahar port
$120 mn funding, $250 mn credit line for Chabahar port
SC reserves order on contempt notice to Ramdev
SC reserves order on contempt notice to Ramdev
'This Isn't Like Any Other Election'
'This Isn't Like Any Other Election'

More like this

The Reason Behind Manushi's Glitter

The Reason Behind Manushi's Glitter

What Are Neha-Angad Celebrating?

What Are Neha-Angad Celebrating?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances