Rhea Starts A New Chapter

Bhumi holidays in Paris... Huma prays at Ajmer... Janhvi visits her mother's Chennai home...
Rhea Chakraborty shares a series of pictures from a holiday and writes, 'Chapter 2', hinting at new beginnings.
Bhumi Pednekar finds herself in Paris.
Janhvi Kapoor visits her late mother Sridevi's family home in Chennai.
Huma Qureshi prays at the Ajmer Sharif dargah.
'An unforgettable experience at @bulgari, NYC -- honoured to be a part of this epitome of luxury!' says Ayushmann Khurrana.
Ibrahim Ali Khan goes skiing in Gulmarg.
Karan Tacker chills in Bali.
Arya holidays in Baku, Azerbaijan.
'Overwhelmed to receive the oldest award in London the Freedom To City award bestowed by the London Corporation at Guildhall on 10th May 2024. Previous recipients are #Nelson Mandela, #Stephen Hawking and #Florence Nightingale,' Shabana Azmi tells us.
Avneet Kaur gets princess-y at the Rambagh palace in Rajasthan.