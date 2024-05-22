Rakul Goes On A Beach Holiday

Amyra spots a dolphin...Tisca goes traditional... Karisma is holiday-ready...
Rakul Singh is holidaying in Fiji and her husband Jackky Bhagnani turns into a lucky photographer!
Sharing pictures, she writes, 'Where sky meets the soul When @jackkybhagnani turns into the best photographer.'
'Can you spot the Dolphin?' asks Amyra Dastur from Aquaventure, Dubai.
Tisca Chopra wears a sari 'after ages'.
Karsima Kapoor is vacation-ready. 'Meet me under the palm,' she says.
Manoj Bajpayee asks for blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain before the release of his movie, Bhaiyya Ji.
Divyanka Tripathi enjoys a delicious meal in Mahabaleshwar.
She has the beautiful mountains and husband Vivek Dahiya for company.
Surbhi Jyoti is holidaying in the Corbett National Park.
Tovino Thomas,, wife Lidiya and children Izza and Tahaan live the local life in Tokyo.