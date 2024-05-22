News
Rakul Goes On A Beach Holiday

Rakul Goes On A Beach Holiday

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 22, 2024 09:50 IST
Amyra spots a dolphin...Tisca goes traditional... Karisma is holiday-ready...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh is holidaying in Fiji and her husband Jackky Bhagnani turns into a lucky photographer!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Sharing pictures, she writes, 'Where sky meets the soul When @jackkybhagnani turns into the best photographer.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

'Can you spot the Dolphin?' asks Amyra Dastur from Aquaventure, Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra wears a sari 'after ages'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karsima Kapoor is vacation-ready. 'Meet me under the palm,' she says.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee asks for blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain before the release of his movie, Bhaiyya Ji.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi enjoys a delicious meal in Mahabaleshwar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

She has the beautiful mountains and husband Vivek Dahiya for company.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti is holidaying in the Corbett National Park.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovino Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas,, wife Lidiya and children Izza and Tahaan live the local life in Tokyo.

