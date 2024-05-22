Manisha's Day Out With Rishi Sunak

What's Manisha Koirala doing with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak?
'It was an honor to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom-Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal,' Manisha explains on social media.
Manisha 'took the liberty of inviting the P.M. and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp.'
But the most exciting thing for Manisha was, 'Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen #heeramandionnetflix and loved it? I was thrilled!!'
Manisha clicks a picture at one of the most famous addresses in the world.
Manisha clicks pictures with other guests from Nepal.