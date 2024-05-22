News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Manisha's Day Out With Rishi Sunak

Manisha's Day Out With Rishi Sunak

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 22, 2024 11:26 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

What's Manisha Koirala doing with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak?

'It was an honor to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom-Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal,' Manisha explains on social media.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha 'took the liberty of inviting the P.M. and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

But the most exciting thing for Manisha was, 'Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen #heeramandionnetflix and loved it? I was thrilled!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha clicks a picture at one of the most famous addresses in the world.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha clicks pictures with other guests from Nepal.

'You Can Be Ice Cold Evil'
'I value my time living in this planet'
'It's been a hell of a roller coaster life'
Tata Motors overtakes TCS as group's most profitable
Prajwal case: 'People fleeing their homes in Hassan'
Urvashi's Pink Magic At Cannes
What You Must Know About Prostate Cancer
