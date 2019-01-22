Why Cheat India flops, Uri is a hit!

January 22, 2019 08:49 IST

The hits and misses of the week.

Vicky Kaushal's first solo release Uri: The Surgical Strike has become a hit in its second week.

Emraan Hashmi wasn't as lucky, and his new release Why Cheat India didn't fare as well.

Vinod Mirani gives us his weekly verdict.

Why Cheat India

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Snighdadeep Chatterjee.

Director: Soumik Sen.

What works: The film isn't boring.

What doesn't: A cynical look at the education system; scenes don't mesh into a whole; only Emran Hashmi's character has a personality.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Bombairiya

Cast: Radhika Apte, Akshay Oberoi, Siddhanth, Kapoor, Adil Hussain, Shilpa Shukla, Ravi Kishen.

Director: Pia Sukanya.

What works: Good performances, the film's main theme is engaging.

What doesn't: Too many subplots.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Fraud Saiyaan

Cast: Arshard Warsi, Saurabh Shukla.

Director: Sourabh Srivastava.

What works: Nothing!

What doesn't: Bad humour, cringe-worthy dialogues, senseless plot, and portrays its actresses in such poor light.

Number of weeks: New.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulhari, Yami Gautam.

Director: Aditya Dhar.

What works: The climax and the action.

What doesn't: The BJP propaganda.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

The Accidental Prime Minister

Cast: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Aahana Kumra.

Director: Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

What works: Original names of leaders and political parties are used. Book-based scenes are accurate.

What doesn't: Inaccurate portrayal of Dr Manmohan Singh and dishonest representation of the Gandhi family and other Congress leaders.

Number of weeks: 1.

Box Office verdict: Average.

Simmba

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhartha Jadhav.

Director: Rohit Shetty.

What works: Ranveer, Siddhartha's comic timing.

What doesn't: Too much drama.

Number of weeks: 3.

Box Office verdict: Hit.

Zero

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Director: Aanand L Rai.

What works: Good music, commendable VFX, good humour.

What doesn't: Too many inconsistencies in the story, too long.

Number of weeks: 4.

Box Office verdict: Flop.

Kedarnath

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Director: Abhishek Kapoor.

What works: Sara Ali Khan.

What doesn't: Bad VFX.

Number of weeks: 6.

Box Office verdict: Above average.

2.0

Cast: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson.

Director: Shankar.

What works: Rajinikanth entertains and how! Has a good message.

What doesn't: Too long, could have been better edited.

Number of weeks: 7.

Box Office verdict: Above average.

Bhaiaji Superhit

Cast: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade.

Director: Neeraj Pathak.

What works: Tough!

What doesn't: Dimwitted, outdated, terrible comedy.

Number of weeks: 8.

Box Office verdict: Flop.