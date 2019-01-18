Review: Bombairiya has its moments...

January 18, 2019 14:30 IST

Our film-makers have always loved to set their story over a day.

Right from Raj Khosla to Mahesh Bhatt, Yash Chopra, Ram Gopal Varma, Ketan Mehta, Sudhir Mishra and many more have presented their tales set over the course of a certain time frame.

The latest to join this list is Pia Sukanya, with her directorial debut, Bombairiya, starring Radhika Apte, Siddhant Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Ravi Kishan and Shilpa Shukla.

Bombairiya is set on the streets of Mumbai where Meghna's (Radhika Apte) phone gets stolen by Prem (Siddhant Kapoor).

She needs her phone desperately, as she has to fix a radio interview for her client, a fading superstar named Karan Kapoor (Ravi Kishen).

A stranger named Abhishek (Akshay Oberoi) tries to help Meghna and this leads to a series of chain events, resulting in a lot of chaos.

The screenplay takes its time to establish the multiple tracks.

The tracks are interesting, but fail to register in the initial part of the film.

A few conversations in the first half are enjoyable, but too many tracks dilute the flow.

The second half gets better as the screenplay starts making sense.

Adil Hussain's backstory and the main theme of the film is quite engaging.

Unfortunately, it fails to add up in an right manner and lacks finesse.

At times, the chaos seems forced.

Director Pia Sukanya's effort is sincere, but it's not enough to create the madness required in such films.

The background music and cinematography is decent as per the mood of the film.

Radhika Apte is good in her part and finds able support in Akshay Oberoi and Siddhant Kapoor.

Amit Sial does well, but actors like Adil Hussain, Ravi Kishan and Shilpa Shukla are wasted.

Bombairiya has a few moments of glory but overall, will fail to lure its audience.

Rediff Rating: