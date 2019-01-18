Fraud Saiyaan Review: Such a fraud attempt!

Last updated on: January 18, 2019 17:14 IST

Don't go near this torture, Urvi Parikh warns.

Gone are the days when the audience cheered and enjoyed a film that revolved around conning and objectifying women.

Times have changed and we are in the age of women's empowerment.

And so it comes as a surprise -- I'm quite appalled, actually! -- that a film like Fraud Saiyaan has actually been released.

The movie is wrong on so many levels, right from its humour to the way its actresses are portrayed.

As the name suggests, Fraud Saiyaan revolves around a guy named Bhola (Arshad Warsi). He is commitment-phobic and his only aim in life is to earn money by conning women.

He gets married to numerous girls, demands money from them under some pretext and escapes.

He is successful every time until he meets Murari (Saurabh Shukla), who happens to be an uncle of one of his wives.

A spy by profession, Murari stumbles upon Bhola's reality and decides to expose him.

What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla's Fraud Saiyaan is annoying from the word go.

And here's the biggest joke.

The makers think their awful movie will be accepted by the audience despite its senseless plot!

The film is packaged with cringe-worthy dialogues, blond women who seem to be perpetually sex-starved, insipid songs and forced humour.

Director Sourabh Srivastava and producer Disha Prakash Jha, who is the daughter of filmmaker Prakash Jha (the man behind movies like Gangaajal, Apharan and Satyagraha) deserve to be criticised for coming up with such a film.

There is nothing right about it.

One wonders why talented actors like Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla took up this project. Is it really worth putting one's reputation at stake for money?

Don't go near this torture!

Rediff Rating: