What did Sadhguru think of Manikarnika?

January 21, 2019 16:09 IST

Kangana hosts Manikarnika screening for Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Kangana Ranaut hosted a special screening of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi for Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, at whose ashram she spent some time last July.

Sadhguru loved the film and tweeted '#Manikarnika epitomizes valour, commitment & passion of an Indian woman who left a mark on the nation's history & its struggle for freedom. This wonderful work of Indian cinema instills immense national pride. Congratulations. -Sg'

Kangana Ranaut looks awesome!

Kangana with her nephew Prithvi.

Anita Lokhande, who has a stellar part in the film.

Mishti Chakraborty.

Nihar Pandya, who makes his movie debut a few weeks ahead of his wedding.

Unnatii Davara.

The tot who plays Kangana's onscreen son.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who directs Kangana in Panga, and Nitish Tiwari.

Raveena Tandon.

Prasoon Joshi, who inspired Kangana to direct the film.

Shankar Mahadevan with son Siddharth Mahadevan.

Juhi Chaturvedi, Ashwiny, Kangana's sister Rangoli.

Manikarnika Producer Kamal Jain is in hospital, but his wife and daughter attended the screening.

Jaggi Vasudev poses with the folks at the screening.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar