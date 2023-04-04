Whose Wedding Is Sobhita Attending?

Pooja hits the gym... Up close with Salman... Janhvi reunites with Khushi...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala posts a picture from sister Samanta's haldi ceremony in Visakhapatnam.

'What I wore to the haldi + snaathakam: This pretty saree bought by my sister/bride and this superb blouse by @chandrakantofficial! Thank you CK for your quiet magic!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde, who will be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this month, shares a post-workout picture and writes, 'Those flushed cheeks after a good workout.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Her leading man Salman Khan, meanwhile, says 'hey'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, who has a very busy schedule, takes a quick break to pose with sister Khushi Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

What does Parineeti Chopra do when she's not bumping into the media with rumoured beau Raghav Chadha? She takes selfies!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

'I think I found the 'lootera' wala tree, but there was no last leaf this time,' says Sonakshi Sinha from Scotland, where she is shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

She's referring, of course, to the best movie in her filmography.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi learns pottery at a pottery studio in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, and finds her happiness there.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

How does Kareena Kapoor look gorgeous all the time? It's because she takes her workout -- and her gym fashion -- very seriously indeed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

'Ohhh yaaa No time for #mondayblues for those who go all green What say you..?' asks Urmila Matondkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Archana Puran Singh/Instagram

Archana Puran Singh wishes Kapil Sharma on his birthday: 'तू मेरी टांग खिंचाई करता रहे... मैं यूँही तेरे कान खींचती रहूं... Happy birthday मेरे 10 साल से भी लंबे सफ़र के नटखट साथी ! Love you. May you fly higher than the highest mountain... May you always shine brighter than the brightest star in the galaxy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur puts a mask on as COVID-19 cases increase when she goes grocery shopping in Mumbai.