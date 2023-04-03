Big Releases, Coming Up This April

A whole bunch of films and Web series are releasing this month.

April is a big month at the box office as Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2 get ready to set new records.

Joginder Tuteja lists the April releases.

Gumraah

Release date: April 7

Aditya Roy Kapur has a double role in the theatrical release Gumraah.

A suspense thriller where he plays a suspect, Gumraah also features Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady with Ronit Roy as the senior cop.

After being an assistant director on films like Dabangg, Brothers, Kapoor & Sons and Mubarakan, Vardhan Ketkar turns director with Gumraah.

Jubilee

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 7

Director Vikramaditya Motwane returns with the Web series Jubilee, set in the world of cinema in the 1940s.

Aparshakti Khurana plays an emerging star while Aditi Rao Hydari plays a glam queen.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kapoor, Sidhant Gupta and Wamiqa Gabbi are the other principal actors in this period drama.

August 16, 1947

Release date: April 7

The Tamil film August 16, 1947 -- directed by NS Ponkumar and starring Gautham Karthik, Revathy Sharma and Pugazh -- tells the tale of a rebel who rises against the British.

Shaakuntalam

Release date: April 14

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a Telugu film starring Samantha in the titular role and is based on Shakuntala and Dushyant, a story we have known since childhood.

Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha makes her debut.

Tooth Fairy: When Love Bites

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: April 20

What happens if vampires really did exist?

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Shantanu Maheshwari plays a dentist who treats Rumi (Tanya Maniktala), a vampire, who has broken one of her fangs during a hunt.

Set in Kolkata, the Web series has been directed by Pratim D Gupta.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Release date: April 21

April's biggest release is the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

2023 has delivered one huge blockbuster in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan driving the show.

Now, the onus is on Salman Khan to take it forward, and he has Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh for company.

It has been a while since we saw Salman as the leading man. He had an extended guest appearance in Antim - The Final Truth and a cameo in Godfather, but his last film as a hero was Dabangg 3 in 2019.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part-2

Release date: April 28

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part-1 was a huge success last year in the original Tamil. The Hindi version did fair business too.

The first part -- starring Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala -- ended on a cliffhanger and the intrigue factor should bring audiences back.

Citadel

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 28

Is Priyanka Chopra's Citadel the answer to James Bond?

Well, the Russo Brothers seem to think that.

The spy thriller series also stars Richard Madden, Leslie Manville and Stanley Tucci, and promises to end the month with a bang.