Rediff.com  » Movies » Hrithik-Saba Look Gorgeous Together

Hrithik-Saba Look Gorgeous Together

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
April 03, 2023 10:08 IST
Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani clicks the gorgeous couples on Day Two at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan.

 

Kareena Kapoor twins with Saif Ali Khan.

 

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja.

 

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

Priyanka Chopra wears her colours opposite Nick Jonas.

 

Amal and Dulquer Salman.

 

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar.

 

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Shahid Kapoor escorts Mira Rajput Kapoor.

 

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

 

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

 

Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu and Gautam Kitchlu.

 

Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal and mother Karuna Dhawan.

 

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

 

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi.

 

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene.

 

Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare.

 

Bhavana and Chunky Panday.

 

Aparna and Prasoon Joshi.

 

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah.

 

Anuradha and Anand Mahindra.

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
