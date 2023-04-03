Hrithik-Saba Look Gorgeous Together

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani clicks the gorgeous couples on Day Two at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan.

Kareena Kapoor twins with Saif Ali Khan.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Priyanka Chopra wears her colours opposite Nick Jonas.

Amal and Dulquer Salman.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar.

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Shahid Kapoor escorts Mira Rajput Kapoor.

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu and Gautam Kitchlu.

Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal and mother Karuna Dhawan.

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene.

Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare.

Bhavana and Chunky Panday.

Aparna and Prasoon Joshi.

Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah.

Anuradha and Anand Mahindra.