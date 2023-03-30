Parineeti-Raghav Snapped Together Again

Amid wedding rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha were spotted together at Delhi airport on Wednesday night.

Avoiding the media, they were seen hurriedly entering a car.

The couple sparked dating rumours recently as they were seen hanging out in Mumbai.

Parineeti was spotted at Designer Manish Malhotra's house recently and that triggered wedding speculation with Raghav.

Though the duo remain tight-lipped about their relationship status, AAP leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their rumoured 'union' on Tuesday.

Sanjeev tweeted, 'I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!'

Parineeti was asked by the Mumbai paps to comment on her wedding rumours. While she did not give an answer, she couldn't stop blushing.

Recently, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar also teased Raghav after his pictures with the Uunchai actor went viral on social media and said, 'You occupied enough space in #socialmedia, this may be a day of silence for you.'

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around popular Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur. The couple, along with the members of their musical band, were assassinated on March 8, 1988.