When Rekha Gave A Bachchan A Hug...

April 03, 2023
We saw the stars walk down the red carpet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai over the weekend.

Interesting glimpses of how they interacted at the event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Rekha gives Aaradhya Bachchan a hug as she makes a pretty picture with Manish Malhotra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan wear gold for the event.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

They are joined by Suhana's mum Gauri Khan and brother Aryan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Penelope Cruz adds some international glamour to the group.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in an autorickshaw!

'Date night and a nautorickshaw... with my forever guy @nickjonas', Mrs Jonas tell us.

'Thank you @stylebyami as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the East and the Eest! Like me!

'Thank you @amitaggarwalofficial for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion.

'This beautiful outfit was created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade) saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in.

'Thank you for your genius Amit and your gifted team.

'Congratulations #NitaAmbani and @_iiishmagish for creating an incredible exhibition of the history Indian fashion at the @nmacc.india! So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian Art and design.

'Ps- Also for all wondering auto uncle took the cake! Was lovely and gracious! Thank you auto uncle!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karsima Kapoor pouts with Zendaya.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

She also takes a picture with Tom Holland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are lost in each other's eyes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Masaba Gupta gets a hug from Rekha.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja clicks a picture with cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

The Fabulous WivesNeelam, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh get together.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor looks stunning, doesn't she?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar admires the fashion at the cultural centre.

REDIFF MOVIES
