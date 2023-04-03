When Rekha Gave A Bachchan A Hug...

We saw the stars walk down the red carpet at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai over the weekend.

Interesting glimpses of how they interacted at the event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Rekha gives Aaradhya Bachchan a hug as she makes a pretty picture with Manish Malhotra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan wear gold for the event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

They are joined by Suhana's mum Gauri Khan and brother Aryan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri Khan/Instagram

Penelope Cruz adds some international glamour to the group.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived in an autorickshaw!

'Date night and a nautorickshaw... with my forever guy @nickjonas', Mrs Jonas tell us.

'Thank you @stylebyami as always for your amazing collaboration. I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the East and the Eest! Like me!

'Thank you @amitaggarwalofficial for coming through and creating this handcrafted beauty with a story that is so apt for an evening celebrating Indian art and Fashion.

'This beautiful outfit was created using a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade) saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk. It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in.

'Thank you for your genius Amit and your gifted team.

'Congratulations #NitaAmbani and @_iiishmagish for creating an incredible exhibition of the history Indian fashion at the @nmacc.india! So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian Art and design.

'Ps- Also for all wondering auto uncle took the cake! Was lovely and gracious! Thank you auto uncle!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karsima Kapoor pouts with Zendaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

She also takes a picture with Tom Holland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are lost in each other's eyes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Masaba Gupta gets a hug from Rekha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja clicks a picture with cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

The Fabulous WivesNeelam, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh get together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor looks stunning, doesn't she?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar admires the fashion at the cultural centre.