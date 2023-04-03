Neha Makes Memories In The Maldives

Huma does good in LA... Walusha meets her sis in Amsterdam... Amyra likes it in Phuket...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia takes a spring break to the Maldives with Angad Bedi and children Mehr and Guriq.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'Take us to our favourite part of the earth... where the sun shines bright and everything feels right!!!' Neha tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Making lovely memories in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi starts shooting for a film in Ooty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna enjoys a day out in Vienna with husband Varun Bangera.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon seeks blessings at the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa meets up with younger sister Oriana Espendiller in Amsterdam and writes, 'You are sunshine on a rainy day. Love you beyond words my baby sis @oriana_espendiller'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta meets fans at the I S Bindra cricket stadium in Mohali and writes, 'Nothing like coming home. Thank you to all the Punjabis in the house for such a warm welcome. We waited 4 years to come back to Mohali and I'm so happy we started this IPL season with a win.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu say goodbye to Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

That's Amyra Dastur's 'happy place' in Phuket.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

'Breakfast in pool, with a view like this?? Oh, definitely yes!' says Shirley Setia from the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti may be back in Mumbai, but she is 'mentally' still in Turkiye.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi does a good turn during the holy month of Ramadan: 'Woke up today to go distribute 600 hot meals in Downtown LA .. My love and support to the hard working and dedicated team at @thegoodkarmala and @styledbyambika for doing the amazing work that they are doing feeding the homeless. To all my friends in LA and United States please support them with your time and resources.. this is a solid bunch of people doing some amazing work #goodkarma #ramadankareem'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi, shooting for Halo 2 in Budapest, writes, 'Thank you #Tamas Vissy for driving me around in #Budapest with a smile always during #Halo 2nd Season'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshmi Manchu/Instagram

Lakshmi Manchu shares a throwback pic with Rakul Singh and Pragya Jaiswal in Helsinki and writes, 'Can't help but reminisce about the crazy times with my squad.'