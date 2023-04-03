Neha Makes Memories In The Maldives

Huma does good in LA... Walusha meets her sis in Amsterdam... Amyra likes it in Phuket...
Neha Dhupia takes a spring break to the Maldives with Angad Bedi and children Mehr and Guriq.
'Take us to our favourite part of the earth... where the sun shines bright and everything feels right!!!' Neha tells us.
Making lovely memories in the Maldives.
Nora Fatehi starts shooting for a film in Ooty.
Karishma Tanna enjoys a day out in Vienna with husband Varun Bangera.
Raveena Tandon seeks blessings at the Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.
Waluscha De Sousa meets up with younger sister Oriana Espendiller in Amsterdam and writes, 'You are sunshine on a rainy day. Love you beyond words my baby sis @oriana_espendiller'.
Preity Zinta meets fans at the I S Bindra cricket stadium in Mohali and writes, 'Nothing like coming home. Thank you to all the Punjabis in the house for such a warm welcome. We waited 4 years to come back to Mohali and I'm so happy we started this IPL season with a win.'
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu say goodbye to Dubai.
That's Amyra Dastur's 'happy place' in Phuket.
'Breakfast in pool, with a view like this?? Oh, definitely yes!' says Shirley Setia from the Maldives.
Surbhi Jyoti may be back in Mumbai, but she is 'mentally' still in Turkiye.
Huma Qureshi does a good turn during the holy month of Ramadan: 'Woke up today to go distribute 600 hot meals in Downtown LA .. My love and support to the hard working and dedicated team at @thegoodkarmala and @styledbyambika for doing the amazing work that they are doing feeding the homeless. To all my friends in LA and United States please support them with your time and resources.. this is a solid bunch of people doing some amazing work #goodkarma #ramadankareem'.
Shabana Azmi, shooting for Halo 2 in Budapest, writes, 'Thank you #Tamas Vissy for driving me around in #Budapest with a smile always during #Halo 2nd Season'.
Lakshmi Manchu shares a throwback pic with Rakul Singh and Pragya Jaiswal in Helsinki and writes, 'Can't help but reminisce about the crazy times with my squad.'