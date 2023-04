Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz In Mumbai

A day after the mega launch, the party continues at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex, northwest Mumbai, on Satursay.

So after India's top stars like Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, it was time for international stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Penelope Cruz to make their presence known.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures all the action on Day 2.

Zendaya is in India, and we can't keep calm!

Zendaya, seen here with Designer Law Roach, looks gorgeous in a blue sequinned sari.

Her boyfriend Tom Holland picks a suit for the occasion.

Penelope Cruz goes pink.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with Plus One Aaradhya.

Sara Ali Khan glows in black and gold.

Janhvi Kapoor picks the same colours for the event.

Gauri Khan with son Aryan and daughter Suhana.

Ananya Panday goes for gold.

Khushi Kapoor looks stunning in gold shimmer.

Karisma Kapoor.

Kriti Sanon.

Salman Khan.

Sharvari.

Shraddha Kapoor says Namaste.

Sidharth Malhotra.

Tamannaah Bhatia.

Samiksha and Bhumi Pednekar.

Aditi Rao Hydari.

Lisa Ray.

Mouni Roy.

Natasha Poonawala.

Poorna Jagannathan.

Watch Gigi Hadid and Madhuri Dixit.

Vicky Kaushal.

Sunny Kaushal.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Rashmika Mandanna.

Disha Patani.

Ahan Shetty.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor.

Helen and Waheeda Rehman.

Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya.

Sania Mirza.

Rekha with Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgn.

Poonam Sinha with sons Luv and Kussh and daughter-in-law Taruna.

Anoushka Shankar.

Anusha Dandekar.

Geeta Basra with daughter Hinaya.

Jackie Shroff.

Karan Johar.

Sagrika Ghatge.

Sarah Jane Dias.

Nita Ambani joins Rekha.

Isha Ambani.

Radhika Merchant with fiancee Anant Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani with son Akash, daughter-in-law Shloka.

Neerja Birla with daughter Ananya and son Aryaman.

Aditya Thackeray with mum Rashmi Thackeray.