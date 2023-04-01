What Janhvi's Life Is Really Like

What is Janhvi Kapoor's life like?

The actor gave a glimpse of her routine during the last few days on social media, and captioned it: 'From one extreme to another.'

It starts with a gorgeous pic of Janhvi, enjoying a sunset.

A luxurious life, it would seem.

Janhvi is currently shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

The image shifts to a tired Janhvi trying to grab some sleep.

Back on set, and in front of the mirror, Janhvi's team helps her get her make-up done.

All well turned out, for yet another photo session.

Up, real close.

Janhvi has wrapped up Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

She recently recently released the poster of her debut Telugu film opposite NTR Jr, tentatively titled NTR 30.