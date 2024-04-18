News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who's That Girl With Ranveer?

Who's That Girl With Ranveer?

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 18, 2024 14:00 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Shankaraditi Shankar/Instagram

Besides Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the wedding festivities of S Shankar's elder daughter Aishwarya and Tarun Karthikeyan saw a touch of Bollywood too.

Ranveer Singh won hearts as he graced the dance floor and danced to Tamil and Hindi chartbusters.

Joining him was Aishwarya's younger sister, Aditi Shankar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy aditi Shankar/Instagram

Aditi, who made her acting debut in 2022's Viruman, captions the pictures: 'With my spirit animal @ranveersingh And shaking a leg with @atlee47 naaaa what a memorable evening.'

Ranveer replies, 'What a memorable night! immaculate vibes!!'

Aditi's brother Arijith comments, 'Absolute firestarters both of you.'

Keerthy Suresh adds, 'You got the right person to match your energy dear!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Shankar/Instagram

Aditi, Ranveer and Atlee dance to Vijay's Vaathi Coming from Master and Shah Rukh Khan's Lungi Dance from Chennai Express.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Shankar/Instagram

Ranveer, seen here hugging Shankar, also danced to Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Vijay-Trisha Krishna's hit song Appadi Podu from Ghilli.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Shankar/Instagram

Ranveer dances with the bridal couple, Aishwarya and Tarun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Shankar/Instagram

Aditi and Ranveer bond over food.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Shankar/Instagram

Ranveer attended the Chennai wedding after he walked the ramp on the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi, and enjoying a day out with Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra.

REDIFF MOVIES
