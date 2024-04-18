Who's That Girl With Ranveer?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Shankaraditi Shankar/Instagram

Besides Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the wedding festivities of S Shankar's elder daughter Aishwarya and Tarun Karthikeyan saw a touch of Bollywood too.

Ranveer Singh won hearts as he graced the dance floor and danced to Tamil and Hindi chartbusters.

Joining him was Aishwarya's younger sister, Aditi Shankar.

Aditi, who made her acting debut in 2022's Viruman, captions the pictures: 'With my spirit animal @ranveersingh And shaking a leg with @atlee47 naaaa what a memorable evening.'

Ranveer replies, 'What a memorable night! immaculate vibes!!'

Aditi's brother Arijith comments, 'Absolute firestarters both of you.'

Keerthy Suresh adds, 'You got the right person to match your energy dear!'

Aditi, Ranveer and Atlee dance to Vijay's Vaathi Coming from Master and Shah Rukh Khan's Lungi Dance from Chennai Express.

Ranveer, seen here hugging Shankar, also danced to Tattad Tattad from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Vijay-Trisha Krishna's hit song Appadi Podu from Ghilli.

Ranveer dances with the bridal couple, Aishwarya and Tarun.

Aditi and Ranveer bond over food.

Ranveer attended the Chennai wedding after he walked the ramp on the banks of the Ganga in Varanasi, and enjoying a day out with Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra.