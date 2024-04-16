How Celebs Are Chilling THIS Summer

Wondering how showbiz folk are unwinding this summer?

From jetting off to quick holidays to dipping in the pool, Namrata Thakker shows us how actors are chilling and beating the summer blues!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'Splishin' splashin' summer,' says Vaani Kapoor while enjoying a swim on a sunny weekend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra makes good use of her swimwear too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F tries out her summer fashion while shooting for her new release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora prefers spending time amidst nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma shows us that nothing beats a mango sorbet ice-cream on a hot summer day!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty, on the other hand, can't get enough of her favourite croissant for breakfast.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan goes 'sunset chasing' on her beach holiday in Goa because why not.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor gets those shades out on her quick getaway to Jaisalmer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanaya Irani/Instagram

Sanaya Irani embraces the golden sunset on her Greek vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Sen Gupta/Instagram

'Just gonna sip on my coffee and let Karma do the dirty work.'

That's how Barkha Sen Gupta likes spending her lazy summer days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Television hottie Nia Sharma enjoys curling up in bed, and we get it.