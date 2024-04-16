How Celebs Are Chilling THIS Summer

Wondering how showbiz folk are unwinding this summer?
From jetting off to quick holidays to dipping in the pool, Namrata Thakker shows us how actors are chilling and beating the summer blues!
'Splishin' splashin' summer,' says Vaani Kapoor while enjoying a swim on a sunny weekend.
Sanya Malhotra makes good use of her swimwear too.
Alaya F tries out her summer fashion while shooting for her new release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.
Malaika Arora prefers spending time amidst nature.
Neha Sharma shows us that nothing beats a mango sorbet ice-cream on a hot summer day!
Diana Penty, on the other hand, can't get enough of her favourite croissant for breakfast.
Sara Ali Khan goes 'sunset chasing' on her beach holiday in Goa because why not.
Karisma Kapoor gets those shades out on her quick getaway to Jaisalmer.
Sanaya Irani embraces the golden sunset on her Greek vacay.
'Just gonna sip on my coffee and let Karma do the dirty work.'
That's how Barkha Sen Gupta likes spending her lazy summer days.
Television hottie Nia Sharma enjoys curling up in bed, and we get it.