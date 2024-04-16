News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » How Celebs Are Chilling THIS Summer

How Celebs Are Chilling THIS Summer

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 16, 2024 11:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wondering how showbiz folk are unwinding this summer?

From jetting off to quick holidays to dipping in the pool, Namrata Thakker shows us how actors are chilling and beating the summer blues!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'Splishin' splashin' summer,' says Vaani Kapoor while enjoying a swim on a sunny weekend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra makes good use of her swimwear too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F tries out her summer fashion while shooting for her new release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora prefers spending time amidst nature.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma shows us that nothing beats a mango sorbet ice-cream on a hot summer day!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty, on the other hand, can't get enough of her favourite croissant for breakfast.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan goes 'sunset chasing' on her beach holiday in Goa because why not.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor gets those shades out on her quick getaway to Jaisalmer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanaya Irani/Instagram

Sanaya Irani embraces the golden sunset on her Greek vacay.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barkha Sen Gupta/Instagram

'Just gonna sip on my coffee and let Karma do the dirty work.'

That's how Barkha Sen Gupta likes spending her lazy summer days.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Television hottie Nia Sharma enjoys curling up in bed, and we get it.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Looking At Starry Holiday Hot Spots
Looking At Starry Holiday Hot Spots
How Bollywood Beats The Summer Heat
How Bollywood Beats The Summer Heat
Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!
Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!
'Little inside joke': Travis Head on his celebration
'Little inside joke': Travis Head on his celebration
Why Chhatrapati scion chose Congress over BJP
Why Chhatrapati scion chose Congress over BJP
Forget 200, it's time for 300-run chases!
Forget 200, it's time for 300-run chases!
Firing Is 'Very Disturbing And Unnerving'
Firing Is 'Very Disturbing And Unnerving'

More like this

Katrina Gets The Summer Blues

Katrina Gets The Summer Blues

10 Ways to be Summer Ready

10 Ways to be Summer Ready

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances