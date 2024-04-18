News
Nayanthara Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

Nayanthara Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 18, 2024 09:24 IST
Shraddha has a question for you... Rakul feels cute... Sonam flaunts her jewellery...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara looks gorgeous and she knows it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wants you to guess where she is.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Felt cute !! Thought it makes for a post,' says Rakul Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

'Who this teenager?' asks Samantha when her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan posts this picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

'Some days your hair is basically dry shampoo, hairspray and hope!' says Soha Ali Khan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur takes a camel ride in Rajasthan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah glows.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Koppikar/Instagram

'Life is too short for boring outfits and bland adventures! Let's spice it up and make some memories worth sharing!' says Isha Koppikar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar wears her blues.

