Nayanthara Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

Shraddha has a question for you... Rakul feels cute... Sonam flaunts her jewellery...
Nayanthara looks gorgeous and she knows it.
Shraddha Kapoor wants you to guess where she is.
'Felt cute !! Thought it makes for a post,' says Rakul Singh.
Sonam Kapoor flaunts her jewellery.
'Who this teenager?' asks Samantha when her Citadel co-star Varun Dhawan posts this picture.
'Some days your hair is basically dry shampoo, hairspray and hope!' says Soha Ali Khan.
Nimrat Kaur takes a camel ride in Rajasthan.
Daisy Shah glows.
'Life is too short for boring outfits and bland adventures! Let's spice it up and make some memories worth sharing!' says Isha Koppikar.
Neha Kakkar wears her blues.