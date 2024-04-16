When Varanasi Cheered For Kriti And Ranveer

This weekend, something unusual took place in Varanasi.

Namo Ghat became the backdrop to a special fashion show organised by Designer Manish Malhotra to celebrate the textiles of India.

His showstoppers were Kriti Sanon, who looked regal in a red lehenga, and Ranveer Singh, clad in a deep purple sherwani.

The collection was launched to support the local weavers who have been struggling to preserve the ancient craft of Benarasi handlooms.

Kriti wore a traditional zari-work red lehenga and paired it with kaleere made with fresh flowers.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Satnam Singh Sandhu/Instagram

Soon-to-be-daddy Ranveer -- Deepika Padukone and he are expecting their first baby this September -- looked impressive in his Benarasi bandhgala-dhoti combo.

The two looked lovely together.

Amid loud claps and cheering, the designer joined the stars on stage.

WATCH: How Kriti and Ranveer charmed Varanasi with their showstopping moves.

Video: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram