When Varanasi Cheered For Kriti And Ranveer

This weekend, something unusual took place in Varanasi.
Namo Ghat became the backdrop to a special fashion show organised by Designer Manish Malhotra to celebrate the textiles of India.
His showstoppers were Kriti Sanon, who looked regal in a red lehenga, and Ranveer Singh, clad in a deep purple sherwani.
The collection was launched to support the local weavers who have been struggling to preserve the ancient craft of Benarasi handlooms.
WATCH: How Kriti and Ranveer charmed Varanasi with their showstopping moves.