Rediff.com  » Getahead » When Varanasi Cheered For Kriti And Ranveer

When Varanasi Cheered For Kriti And Ranveer

By REDIFF STYLE
April 16, 2024 14:46 IST
This weekend, something unusual took place in Varanasi.  

Namo Ghat became the backdrop to a special fashion show organised by Designer Manish Malhotra to celebrate the textiles of India.

His showstoppers were Kriti Sanon, who looked regal in a red lehenga, and Ranveer Singh, clad in a deep purple sherwani

The collection was launched to support the local weavers who have been struggling to preserve the ancient craft of Benarasi handlooms. 

Kriti wore a traditional zari-work red lehenga and paired it with kaleere made with fresh flowers. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Satnam Singh Sandhu/Instagram

 

Soon-to-be-daddy Ranveer -- Deepika Padukone and he are expecting their first baby this September -- looked impressive in his Benarasi bandhgala-dhoti combo. 

 

The two looked lovely together.

 

Amid loud claps and cheering, the designer joined the stars on stage. 

WATCH: How Kriti and Ranveer charmed Varanasi with their showstopping moves.

Video: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
