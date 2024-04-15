Ranveer-Kriti's Day Out In Varanasi

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon and Manish Malhotra visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to offer prayers over the weekend.

Dressed in traditional attire, they visited the Dashashwamedh ghat and interacted with fans.

Photograph: ANI Photo

"I cannot express in words the experience that I have had today," Ranveer says about his experience in Varanasi.

"Lifelong, I have been a devotee of Lord Shiva and I have come here for the first time. The next time, I want to come here along with my mother."

"I came here 10 years ago for an ad shoot, but had no time," Kriti adds. "But this time, I got the opportunity to go to the Kashi Vishwanath temple. I feel blessed. There is a vibration and energy in the city."

Manish also expressed his happiness, saying, "I like coming here. It is very peaceful. Ranveer and Kriti are here for my show. I will never forget this Sunday; it is truly special..."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Celebrating Kashi's ancient heritage, culture, spirituality and crafts, Manish held a fashion show in Varanasi, where Ranveer and Kriti were the show-stoppers.

The show was themed on the Banarasi Sari: A Tapestry Of Indian Culture And Craftsmen.

Watch Ranveer-Kriti in Varanasi

Photograph: ANI Photo

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video expressing his thoughts on the heritage and culture of Kashi and mentioned, 'Kashi, the heritage of India! Kashi is a city where there is a wonderful confluence of Indian tradition and modernity. Kashi is known for its culture, spirituality and its world-famous for Banarasi Handicraft. This handicraft has been taken to new heights by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local, Local for Global' policy in the last 10 years.

'Through India's heritage, I am going to showcase this historical heritage of Kashi with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon by bringing together "modern fashion and tradition". With this effort, we want to take this handicraft of Kashi to every corner of the world. Get ready to see and be mesmerised by this art of Banaras,' he added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

The Manish Malhotra fashion show, organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation to promote handicrafts and handlooms of Varanasi, took place at the Namo Ghat.

"We deeply appreciate everything Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done to protect and promote the weaver community (of Varanasi). He has absolutely changed the face of Kashi in the last 10 years," Ranveer says.

"The event was amazing," he added.

"The experience of ramp-walking on the banks of River Ganga felt a million times better than walking at Mumbai's 5-star banquets. This event showcased the exquisite craftsmanship of our weaver community."

Calling on the youth to be mindful and aware of the country's heritage while adapting to modern trends and ways, the actor said, "It is very important to take pride in the rich cultural heritage of our country. This month is very significant. Do not lose sight of your responsibility. You are the future of Bharat. Take cognisance of your responsibility...go out and vote."

Photograph: ANI Photo

"I always wanted to wear something handwoven, which is symbolic of our heritage and culture," Kriti said.

"The best part about the Banarasi sari is that the weavers weave only one sari of a kind. It takes days to weave one piece. This thing should be taken to the world. I am glad that I could be part of this initiative. Kashi is a very good example of Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi (progress while also ensuring the preservation of heritage). Even after all the redevelopment that Kashi has seen in the last 10 years, its soul still remains the same," she said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Manish said that although he met the weavers earlier, the thought of organising a fashion show and highlighting their handwoven pieces, did not cross his mind.

"I met the weavers here earlier but never thought of hosting a fashion show in Varanasi. Even after many years of working and holding countless fashion shows, today's event was amazing. I was very nervous backstage," he said.

On what made the fashion show stand out from others, Malhotra said, "Usually, clothes designed by me are full of embroidery and sequins but today, the focus was not on them but on the craftsmanship of the weavers of Kashi. I have always tried to take India's local craft to the world and will continue doing so in the future as well. We must take our handloom and our craftsmen all over the world."