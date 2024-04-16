News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rajinikanth Attends Shankar's Daughter's Wedding

Rajinikanth Attends Shankar's Daughter's Wedding

Source: ANI
April 16, 2024 13:23 IST
IMAGE: S Shankar and his wife Easwari with the bridal couple, Aishwarya and Tarun Karthikeyan, and Rajinikanth. Photograph: ANI Photo

One of Tamil cinema's top film-makers, S Shankar, hosted a grand wedding for his daughter Aishwarya in Chennai.

The ceremony was a star-studded affair, as renowned personalities attended the wedding to bless Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan. Tarun is an assistant director, who has worked with Shankar. He is also a lyricist and a playback singer.

Seen here is Rajinikanth, who worked with Shankar in films like Sivaji: The Boss and Enthiran 2.0.

On the extreme left are Shankar's children, Aditi and Arijith.

 

IMAGE: Kamal Hasaan joins the bridal party. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kamal Haasan has had a long association with Shankar, having worked in Indian and the upcoming sequel.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also attended the ceremony.

 

IMAGE: Karthi and Suriya with the family. Photograph: ANI Photo

Film folk like Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini, Shankar's Anniyan hero Vikram, Suriya, Karthi and Arjun also graced the wedding.

Aishwarya is Shankar's eldest daughter and is a doctor by profession.

Source: ANI
