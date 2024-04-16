Rajinikanth Attends Shankar's Daughter's Wedding

One of Tamil cinema's top film-makers, S Shankar, hosted a grand wedding for his daughter Aishwarya in Chennai.
The ceremony was a star-studded affair, as renowned personalities attended the wedding to bless Aishwarya and her husband Tarun Karthikeyan. Tarun is an assistant director, who has worked with Shankar. He is also a lyricist and a playback singer.
Seen here is Rajinikanth, who worked with Shankar in films like Sivaji: The Boss and Enthiran 2.0.
On the extreme left are Shankar's children, Aditi and Arijith.
Kamal Haasan has had a long association with Shankar, having worked in Indian and the upcoming sequel.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also attended the ceremony.
Film folk like Mani Ratnam and his wife Suhasini, Shankar's Anniyan hero Vikram, Suriya, Karthi and Arjun also graced the wedding.
Aishwarya is Shankar's eldest daughter and is a doctor by profession.