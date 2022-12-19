When Saffron Made Bollywood Look Gorgeous

While we love Deepika Padukone in all colours, there seems to be a section of people who doesn't like her saffron bikini in the song Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

But this is not the first time she's worn the colour.

Nor is she the first person to do so.

Namrata Thakker looks at all the times saffron has made Bollywood's ladies look gorgeous.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

For promoting her film Gehraiyaan, Deepika did a photoshoot earlier this year in a tangerine monokini.

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in Baar Baar Dekho.

In Baar Baar Dekho, we saw Katrina Kaif rocking the swimwear look, as she slipped into an orange two-piece for the song Sau Aasmano Mein.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani /Instagram

Disha Patani raises the heat like never before in her bikini avatar while shooting for the title track of her 2020 film Malang.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan /Instagram

Holidaying in Maldives, Sara Ali Khan looks bold and beautiful in her neon orange bikini layered with a cream-knitted shrug.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh opts for a strappy swimsuit for her beach vacay and keeps it simple with no-makeup!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma /Instagram

Anushka Sharma channels her inner boho girl in an orange monokini with a shimmery, asymmetrical, overlay featuring tassels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F /Instagram

Alaya F slays her designer two-piece like a pro as she enjoys a floating breakfast in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aamna Shariff/Instagram

Aamna Sharif's sartorial choice for her beach outing is nothing but drool-worthy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan, who is no less than a style icon, stuns in an saffron floral bikini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur /Instagram

Avneet Kaur looks effortlessly chic and cool in her candy orange swimwear, paired with floral blue sarong wrap.