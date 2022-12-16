Is Shah Rukh Khan Defending Pathaan?

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan at the Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata, December 15, 2022. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Appearing before cheering fans at the star-studded opening ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan spoke of staying positive and alive, and on the new crop of historical films being steeped in 'fictionalised jingoism'.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted that her state always fights for humanity, unity and integrity, while Governor C V Ananda Bose, in his speech, described her as one of the most artistic CMs of Bengal.

"Hamare jaise positive log zinda hai (We are positive and alive)," Khan said in his speech before thousands of guests who had converged at the Netaji Indoor Stadium for the film festival's inaugural.

This is being seen as a response to the criticism of his coming movie Pathaan. Protests have been staged in various parts of the country, alleging a community has been offended by the film's song, Besharam Rang.

"Cinema is the best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to the larger nature of human kind," said Khan.

The superstar also described cinema as a vehicle "for people of different colours, castes and religions to better understand each other".

Watch Shah Rukh's speech here:

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, centre, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Amitabh Bachchan at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

While tracing the history of Indian cinema, Bachchan, who declared the 28th edition of KIFF open, described the current brand of historical movies as couched in fictionalised jingoism.

"Since early times, there have been many changes in cinema content... from mythological films and socialist cinema to the advent of the angry young man... to the current brand of historicals, couched in fictionalised jingoism, along with moral policing," he said.

"The range has kept audiences reflecting on the politics and social concerns" of the timesm the megastar added, pointing out that even now, "questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom" by Indian cinema.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan greets Amitabh Bachchan as Jaya Bachchan looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking of the legendary movie maker Satyajit Ray, with whom he had shared a close relationship, Bachchan pointed out that his 1989 movie Ganashatru (Enemy of the People) was perhaps an indication of how Ray may have reacted to the current times.

Ganashatru highlighted the struggle between religious superstition and medieval prejudices in a doctor's fight against an epidemic.

Bachchan also thanked the City of Joy for giving him his first job and for giving his wife Jaya her first film Mahanagar (The Big City, 1963), directed by Satyajit Ray. The actor's first job was at Kolkata-based Bird & Co, a former British-owned firm.

An exhibition on the 80-year-old legendary actor's life and works will be showcased during the film festival, with the inaugural movie being Abhimaan.

A total of 183 movies will be screened in 10 theatres across the city between December 16 and 22.

Bachchan, Mamata said, should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian and world cinema.