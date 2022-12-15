The Best Bollywood Songs Of 2022

The business of melodies is yet to fully snap out of its creative coma but 2022's spirited, sonorous offerings gave us hope.

Where Arijit Singh continued his single man mission of saving Hindi film music one song at a time, the power of penmanship reverberated across humorous and evocative expressions of chance and change.

Sukanya Verma lists her 15 favourite Hindi songs of 2022 in no particular order.

Shauq from Qala

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Varun Grover

Singers: Shahid Mallya, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Swanand Kirkire

Centered around singers caught in an emotional storm, Qala's soundtrack is painted in feeling and finesse.

Every song is exquisite, but time holds still against the tranquil beats and gossamer lyricism of this rueful ghazal.

Aaya Ye Jhund Hai from Jhund

Music: Ajay-Atul

Lyrics: Ajay-Atul

Singers: Ajay-Atul, Jay, Malhar, Sarja

Humko duniya ne roz dekha hai. Phir bhi undekha jhund hai.

Goosebumps and guilt welcome the thumping rebellion and blustering rhythm of Jhund's glorious anthem as duo Ajay-Atul go hammer and tongs to drive their point about the glaring class divide in Nagraj Manjule&'s football fairy tale.

Tere Hawaale from Laal Singh Chaddha

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singers: Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao

The splendour and significance of that one big love when, finally, reunited is poignantly communicated in the affection and adoration of Laal Singh Chaddha's most special melody on and off screen.

Deva Deva from Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi

When I was compiling Ranbir Kapoor's 40 rocking melodies as part of his 40th birthday special, I leaned towards Kesariya. But the more I hear Deva Deva, the more I fall for its verve, magic and sky's-the-limit gusto.

And, of course, that one astra to beat all astras: Arijit Singh!

Yeh Ek Zindagi from Monica O My Darling

Music: Achint Thakkar

Lyrics: Varun Grover

Singer: Anupama Chakraborty Shrivastava, Mikey McCleary=

The best thing about Yeh Ek Zindagi is that it doesn't merely sound like a recreation of an era's aesthetic.

Be it the drama in its words, playback singing, arrangement or reiterating the power of an infectious chorus, the originality in its ode is pitch perfect.

La Ilaaj from Darlings

Music: Vishal Bhardwaj

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Arijit Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj and Debarpito Saha

Arijit Singh picks on the sur on Vishal's dulcet mood as well as the sad sarcasm of Gulzar's stinging verse -- dil ko zehar mil jaaye toh pyaas hai har waqt ki. The upshot is strangely moving.

Gehrayiaan from Gehraiyaan

Music: OAFF and Savera

Lyrics: Ankur Tiwari

Singer: Lothika

The sublime sophistication of Lothika's vocals and pensive vibe of OAFF and Savera-Ankur Tiwari's slow burn gem stays true to Gehraiyaan's contemporary conflict that's easy, so easy to surrender to.

Shamshera Title Track from Shamshera

Music: Mithoon

Lyrics: Mithoon

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Abhishek Naliwal

Shamshera bombed, but Mithoon's pulsating soundtrack deserves ample pats on its back.

With thairav and aggression thrown in equal measure, the epic crescendo and ardent chorus of this lavishly scaled track screams for repeat button.

Jind Meriye from Jersey

Music: Sachet-Parampara

Lyrics: Shellee

Singer: Sachet Tandon

Shellee's emotional lines and Sachet's heart-breaking rendition of the same is reason enough to return again and again to Jersey's soul crushing ditty inspired by Shahid Kapoor's failed father and cricketer trying to make his son's wish come true.

The Fall Song from Runway 34

Music: Jasleen Royal

Lyrics: Aditya Sharma

Singer: Jasleen Royal

Jasleen Royal's trademark wispy vocals effortlessly slide against the changing pace of The Fall Song, alternating between a serene lullaby and dangerous spectacle. I loved how this song was used in the movie. I love it standalone.

Hum Rang Hain from Badhaai Do

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Varun Grover

Singer: Shashaa Tirupati, Nakash Aziz, Amit Trivedi

A song of these times, a song of solidarity, appealing for acceptance, cheering for diversity -- Hum Rang Hain's harmonious, rainbow hues speak to every listener and his, her, their right to love.

Newton from Doctor G

Music: Amit Trivedi

Lyrics: Puneet Sharma

Singer: Altamash Faridi

Hope floats most humorously in Puneet Sharma's zany lyrics using Newton's apple analogy for optimism while Altamash's lively singing keeps the momentum.

Bande from Vikram Vedha

Music: Sam C S

Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir

Singer: Sivam

The Vikram Vedha remake retaining Sam C S's swashbuckling song from the original is a no-brainer. That wildly addictive tune, Sivam's gravelly prowess and feverishly ta-na-na-na-na-na chanting chorus is tailor-made for slo-mo rockstar entry that sends off frontbenchers in a tizzy, sparks off enthusiastic cries of #epic and #swag among fans and has yours truly playing it on loop for days on end.

Asli Action Chaalu from An Action Hero

Music: Parag Chhabra

Lyrics: D'Evil, Shah Rule

Singer: D'Evil, Shah Rule

D'Evil and Shah Rule's furious hip hop offering adds to the desperation and urgency of Ayushmann's predicaments in An Action Hero, which is equally tantalising to experience in the absence of action-packed imagery.

Baaki Sab Theek from Bhediya

Music: Sachin-Jigar

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya, Amitabh Bhattacharya

A droll road song whose wry wit and chilled out energy, in the same vein as Khaana Khaake in Jagga Jasoos, is impossible to resist. Long drive, here I come.