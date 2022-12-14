News
Take This Bollywood Quiz Now!

Take This Bollywood Quiz Now!

By SUKANYA VERMA
December 14, 2022 18:04 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Add an extra feather to your cap by acing our fun and filmi quiz of the week.

You know the drill.

Identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Veer Zaara
B. Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke
C. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
  A. Veer Zaara
 
A. Shaadi Ke Side Effects
B. Karthik Calling Karthik
C. Dil Dhadakne Do
  A. Shaadi Ke Side Effects
 
A. 15 Park Avenue
B. Waqt: The Race Against Time
C. The Last Lear
  C. The Last Lear
 
A. Afsana Pyaar Ka
B. Love Love Love
C. Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin
  B. Love Love Love
 
A. An Evening in Paris
B. Mere Hamdam Mere Dost
C. Waqt
  A. An Evening in Paris
 
A. Manmarziyaan
B. Uri: The Surgical Strike
C. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship
  C. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship
 
A. Hindustan Ki Kasam
B. Aaghaaz
C. Samay: When Time Strikes
  B. Aaghaaz
 
A. War
B. Student of the Year 2
C. Heropanti 2
  B. Student of the Year 2
 
A. Insaaf Main Karoonga
B. Jigarwala
C. Rajput
  C. Rajput
 
A. M S Dhoni: The Untold Story
B. Lust Stories
C. Indoo Ki Jawani
  A. M S Dhoni: The Untold Story
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
