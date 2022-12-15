The Most Popular Web Series Of 2022

IMDb unveiled its list of the 10 Most Popular Indian Web Series, based on page views on the site.

All the Web series listed here have released between January 1 and November 7, 2022, and have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher, with at least 10,000 votes.

10. College Romance

Where to watch: SonyLIV

College Romance, in its third season, is a popular rom-com among the youth.

In just five episodes, love and friendships are tested amidst scandals and long-distance relationships.

9. Campus Diaries

Where to watch: MX Player

Yet another college rom-com, Campus Diaries tells coming-of-age stories of six students at Excel University.

Young actors take centrestage here, and make the show relatable among the youth.

8. Abhay

Where to watch: ZEE5

Season 3 of Abhay continues to follow SP Abhay Pratap Singh (played by Kunal Kemmu) as he battles personal demons and solves gruesome crimes.

The antagonists are just as impactful as Kemmu, and Vijay Raaz -- playing a charismatic cult leader planning a mass murder -- gets it just right in the third season.

7. NCR Days

Where to watch: YouTube

Yet another college show, NCR Days is the story of Monu (Nikhil Vijay), who comes to NCR from Jodhpur to pursue an MBA degree so that he can marry his girlfriend back home.

He makes new friends and learns some hard lessons in the process.

6. Gullak

Where to watch: SonyLIV

In the third season of Gullak, the middle-class Mishra family of Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar continues to charm us.

The show has heart-warming stories and stellar performances.

5. Apharan

Where to watch: Voot and ALT Balaji

Apharan 2 is a wickedly funny crime thriller.

The 11-episode show revolves around cop Rudra Srivastava (Arunoday Singh), who is recruited by R&AW for a covert operation in Siberia.

4. Human

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Shefali Shah, playing a ruthless pharma boss, shines in the medical thriller.

Directed by her husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah as well as Mozez Singh, the series also stars Kriti Kulhari and Vishal Jethwa, who made everyone cry in Salaam Venky.

3. Rocket Boys

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Based on the lives of legenday scientists Dr Homi J Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, Rocket Boys takes a peek into India's formative years in atomic energy and space.

Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's camaraderie translates well on screen.

Oh, and Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad stars too.

2. Delhi Crime

Where to watch: Netflix

While the first season of the Emmy-winning show Delhi Crime was based on the Nirbhaya case, the second season focuses on the kachha-baniyan gang, that ran riot in several parts of the country in the 1990s.

The brilliant Shefali Shah leads the cast, and shows everyone why we need to see her more often.

1. Panchayat

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The first season of Panchayat was brilliant, and the second season even better.

The story takes us back to Phulera as Panchayat Secretary Abhishek Tripathi continues to struggle between his work dilemmas and his ever changing equations with people in the village.

The cast -- led by Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta -- touch upon emotional themes this season, and pull it off, while maintaining the show's gentle comedy.