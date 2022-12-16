The Most Googled Asian Stars of 2022

So who do *you* love to google?

Katrina Kaif, more than Alia Bhatt.

Salman Khan, more than Aamir Khan.

Allu Arjun, more than Ranveer Singh.

Yes, it's a list of 100 that will leave you surprised at times.

Even bizarre dresser Uorfi Javed makes it to the list, higher than the likes of young sensations like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Disha Patani.

Yes, Google's Most Searched Asian Worldwide 2022 list is out, and here's a look at the Indian actors who made it to the Top 20.

4. Katrina Kaif

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina tops the list of Indian actors on the list.

While her 2022 release Phone Bhoot may not have set the box office on fire, she is still everyone's favourite.

Kat will be seen next in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

5. Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt delivered four consecutive hits this year: Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.

No wonder, she's among the Most Popular Stars of 2022.

7. Salman Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman climbed up the ladder from last year's ninth spot to number seven this year.

We've only seen him in a cameo in 2022 -- Chiranjeevi's Godfather, but the biggies are piling up next year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3.

9. Shah Rukh Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan /Instagram

Everyone is looking forward to seeing Shah Rukh in his first film in five years, Pathaan.

Even controversy won't dull the excitement.

10. Priyanka Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

We haven't seen her on screen since 2021's The While Tiger. Wait, does that tiny cameo in The Matrix Resurrections count?

11. Kareena Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Bebo's Laal Singh Chaddha may not have worked at the BO, but the frequent pictures from her life are so much fun to look at.

13. Kajal Aggarwal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

It's been a great year for Kajal who had a son in April.

She may be on a maternity break, but people still love to look her up.

15. Vijay

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay/Twitter

We loved Vijay in Beast this year. Next year will get even better as he pairs up with rising sensation Rashmika Mandanna in Varisu.

16. Akshay Kumar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Four of Akshay Kumar's five releases -- Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli and Ram Setu -- flopped.

But that doesn't mean he's going to go slow.

17. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Sam had two releases -- Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Yashoda -- in 2022.

We sure would love to see more of her. As Suparn Verma, who directed her in 2021's The Family Man 2 Amazon Prime Video series, tells us, she is an actor whose performance just takes your breath away.

18. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

After four years, Aishwarya returned to the movies in Mani Ratnam's historical Ponniyin Selvan: Part I, where she played the breathtaking Nandini.

The wait was well worth it.

Oh, and in case you're wondering who grabbed the first three positions, they are South Korean singers Taehyung and Jungkook, at first and second spot respectively, followed by India's hugely popular cricketer Virat Kohli.