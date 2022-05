What Did Kiara, Kartik WIN?!

The IWM BUZZ Digital Awards 2022 were presented on May 15 at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai. And the house was full with well-known faces.

Please click on the images for a look at which stars attended the event.

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan celebrate their respective trophies.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh's back-baring white gown.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Beauties in black -- Sanya Malhotra...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: ...And Radhika Madan. No Pataakha here.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Nikki Tamboli blows a kiss.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Raveena Tandon is happy in green.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Giorgia Andriani.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Chakravyuh's Ruhi Singh.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rakhi Sawant, bold in red.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Isha Koppikar.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Parul Gulati.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Surveen Chawla.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela's ode to summer.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Nisha Rawal.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Neha Bhasin. Whew! The temperature just rose a few notches.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Deepshika Nagpal.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Gandi Baat's Anveshi Jain.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Eijaz Khan arrives with partner Pavitra Punia; their romance started in Bigg Boss 14 and is going strong.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Anurag Kashyap.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mohit Raina.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Abhishek Banerjee.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Siddharth Nigam.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Dassani.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul, cool in pink.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sonu Sood.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sikander Kher.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: What's next, Dino Morea?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Producer Guneet Monga and fashion-entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor got engaged last month.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sahil Khatter.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sambhavna Seth arrives with husband Avinash Dwivedi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Karanvir Sharma.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rajiv Adatia.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: YouTuber and influencer Ashish Chanchlani.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Comedian Bhuvan Bam.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar