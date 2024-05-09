News
Haryana crisis: Chautala seeks 'immediate' floor test

Haryana crisis: Chautala seeks 'immediate' floor test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 09, 2024 15:25 IST
Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala has written to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, saying the Nayab Singh Saini government no longer commands a majority and sought an immediate floor test.

IMAGE: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala. Photograph: ANI Photo

Three Independent MLAs had withdrawn their support to the Saini government in the state on Tuesday, reducing the Nayab Singh Saini government to a minority in the state assembly.

'It is evident that the BJP govt in Haryana no longer commands a majority,' former Deputy Chief Minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said in his letter to the governor on Wednesday.

 

In his letter, Chautala urged the Governor to direct appropriate authority to immediately call for a floor test.

BJP's former ally JJJP told reporters on Wednesday that it is ready to help the Congress bring down the BJP government in Haryana, a day after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the ruling party.

However, Chief Minister Saini asserted that his government was not in trouble.

His predecessor and party colleague M L Khattar also claimed that many MLAs are in touch with the BJP and there is 'nothing to worry about'.

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) withdrew support yo the ruling BJP in Haryana and announced that they would back the Congress.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
