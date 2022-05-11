News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Giorgia Andriani's FAB Abs!

Giorgia Andriani's FAB Abs!

By Rediff Get Ahead
May 11, 2022 09:48 IST
Giorgia Andriani -- yes, Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend -- believes, 'If you got it, flaunt it.'

She has been causing a stir on Instagram with her ab-revealing outfits that make this hot summer even hotter.

Click on the images for a better look at Giorgia's signature summer style.

IMAGE: Black is the new sexy if you are wearing it, like Giorgia, as a frilled bralette and trousers.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Giorgia Andriani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Keep it casual. Keep it flirty.

 

IMAGE: Giorgia dips her toes in the waves as she soaks in Vitamin D in a tube top and matching skirt.

 

IMAGE: Neither the multi-coloured track pants nor the sports bra take the attention away from the Fab Abs.

 

IMAGE: Upping the cuteness meter in a cropped hoodie and hot pants.

 

IMAGE: Giorgia goes desi.
Her sari is complemented with a full-sleeved top, red bindi and a beautiful jasmine bracelet.

 

IMAGE: Yet another sweet summer look.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
