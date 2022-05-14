News
What's On Mallika's Mind?

By Rediff Movies
May 14, 2022 09:45 IST
Sargun's backless story... Shweta fancies boots... Shefali chills in Goa...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Mallika Sherawat enjoys the LA sun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Neha Sharma is fed up of the heat and wants to go to Chicago: 'Some place cold will be nice at this point.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna chills at the beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sargun Mehta is a vision in white.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala holidays in Goa.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Jariwala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari tries on some boots.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
