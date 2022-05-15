News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is That Salman's Gift to Pooja?

Is That Salman's Gift to Pooja?

By Rediff Movies
May 15, 2022 08:45 IST
Tillotama is hurt... Nidhhi looks stunning... Laxmi takes a selfie...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde starts shooting for Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan.
Looks like she's received Bhai's signature gift already!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tillotama Shome is injured and writes about it: 'Tiny but deep. The cut I mean.( And me too ;-) Such a small cut, but I can't move my jaw, can't wash my hair/eyes/face, eating only soft food, can't sleep on that side. Lesson: Don't ignore the small details, the tiny things, the things that seem inconsequential. Everything and everyone is important: a good way to live.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tillotama Shome/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Nidhhi Agerwal's outfit?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Laxmi Raai takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty goes for cute... and succeeds.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A sunshine smile from sunshine girl Divyanka Tripathi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

 

 

 
More like this

Why is Huma CHEERING For Sonakshi?

Why is Huma CHEERING For Sonakshi?

Sara Takes Us To Kashmir... Again!

Sara Takes Us To Kashmir... Again!

