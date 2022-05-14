Learn YOGA from Deepika!

How does Deepika Padukone look so beautiful?
Even as she readies for her real life role as a jury member at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, the star shares some of her favourite yoga poses and the secret behind her perfect look.
Please click on the images for a look at Deepika.
IMAGE: The Garudasana or the Eagle pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: The Ustrasana or the Camel pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: The Chakrasana or the Wheel pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: The Anjaneyasana or the Crescent Moon Pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: The Virabhadrasana 2 or Warrior pose 2.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram
IMAGE: That's it, folks!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram