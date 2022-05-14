Learn YOGA from Deepika!

How does Deepika Padukone look so beautiful?

Even as she readies for her real life role as a jury member at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, the star shares some of her favourite yoga poses and the secret behind her perfect look.

IMAGE: The Garudasana or the Eagle pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: The Ustrasana or the Camel pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: The Chakrasana or the Wheel pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: The Anjaneyasana or the Crescent Moon Pose.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: The Virabhadrasana 2 or Warrior pose 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram