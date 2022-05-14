News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Learn YOGA from Deepika!

Learn YOGA from Deepika!

By Rediff Movies
May 14, 2022 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

How does Deepika Padukone look so beautiful?

Even as she readies for her real life role as a jury member at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, the star shares some of her favourite yoga poses and the secret behind her perfect look.

Please click on the images for a look at Deepika.

 

IMAGE: The Garudasana or the Eagle pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Ustrasana or the Camel pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Chakrasana or the Wheel pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Anjaneyasana or the Crescent Moon Pose.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Virabhadrasana 2 or Warrior pose 2.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: That's it, folks!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'Yoga is not a fad.. it's deeply spiritual'
'Yoga is not a fad.. it's deeply spiritual'
Lessons from Bollywood: How to work out like the stars
Lessons from Bollywood: How to work out like the stars
Learn prenatal yoga from Kareena
Learn prenatal yoga from Kareena
Delhi fire: Kin of victims look for loved ones
Delhi fire: Kin of victims look for loved ones
Turning Point: Kings' Powerplay
Turning Point: Kings' Powerplay
PICS: Thomas, Lyles win 200m in Diamond League opener
PICS: Thomas, Lyles win 200m in Diamond League opener
Djokovic keeps top spot after beating Auger-Aliassime
Djokovic keeps top spot after beating Auger-Aliassime

More like this

Learn yoga from Kareena, Sonal, Varun

Learn yoga from Kareena, Sonal, Varun

PIX: Learn yoga from these Bollywood gals

PIX: Learn yoga from these Bollywood gals

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances