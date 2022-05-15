News
Akshay Covid +ve Again, Skips Cannes

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 15, 2022 13:54 IST
IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Prithiviraj.

Things are not going well for Akshay Kumar.

After the unexpected fiasco that was Bachchan Pandey, the trailer of his next release Prithiviraj, the first historical of his career, has been received with hoots of protest by even his ardent fans.

 

Now just when Twinkle Khanna was packing his bags for Cannes, Akshay has caught Covid.

Now the India Pavilion at Cannes would have to make do without Akshay while R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui would happily hog the limelight.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a frequently flier to Cannes.

He still remembers how awkward he felt the first time he went to Cannes with Gangs Of Wasseypur.

When he attended Cannes the first time he simply wore a suit stitched by a local tailor.

Now, of course, Nawaz wears an international brand. He was in Cannes 2018 with Nandita Das's Manto and prior to that there was Geetu Mohandas' under-rated Liar's Dice.

In 2013 Nawazuddin had four of his films at Cannes: Gangs Of Wasseypur, Monsoon Shootout, Lunchbox and Bombay Talkies.

SUBHASH K JHA
