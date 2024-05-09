News
Rediff.com  » News » '15 seconds, and Owaisis wouldn't know...': BJP's Rana

'15 seconds, and Owaisis wouldn't know...': BJP's Rana

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 09, 2024 15:14 IST
In a scathing attack against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Navneet Rana has said if police were removed from duty for '15 seconds, the brothers would not know from where they came and where they went'.

IMAGE: BJP candidate Navneet Rana during a rally in Amravati on April 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rana's blistering attack came in response to AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi's controversial speech in 2013 that it would take them only '15 minutes' to balance the 'Hindu- Muslim ratio' in the country if the police were removed.

 

"The younger one (Akbarauddin) says, remove the police for 15 minutes and we will show what we can do. Let me tell the younger one, you will take 15 minutes, it will be only 15 seconds for us. If you remove police for 15 seconds, you won't know where you came from and where you went away," said Rana, the BJP's candidate from Maharashtra's Amravati Lok Sabha seat.

She shared a video clip of her making the comments on her 'X' page.

Rana was campaigning in support of BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate K Madhavi Latha and others in Telangana on Wednesday.

Asked about her comments, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said he would like to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give even one hour.

"Modi ji has power, give 15 seconds, rather take one hour. We also would like to see how much humanity is left or not. Who is scared? Who is stopping you? The prime minister is yours in Delhi. (The) RSS is yours. Everything is yours. Tell us where to come. We will come," Owaisi told reporters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
