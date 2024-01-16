What Are Rashmika-Vijay Celebrating?

Stars celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri.
'Wishing my darling loves all the happiness, joy and goodness,' says Rashmika Mandanna, a vision in red.
Vijay Deverakonda celebrates with a puja with his parents Madhavi and Govardhan Rao and brother Anand.
Samantha lists her Sankranti/Pongal celebrations:
1. The happiest picture has to be first.
2. Got a kite.
3. Lost the kite.
4. Burnt away some bad.
5. Some good old thalantu snaanam.
6. Chinni muggu.
7. Andamaina poolu.
8. Decorations at home. All set!
9. But... there’s a debate as to whose house is it.
10. She won!
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate Sankranti with the team of his latest film Guntur Kaaram: Producer Dil Raju, his wife Tejaswini, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela and Producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara.
Chiranjeevi invites his family for Makar Sankranti celebrations in Bengaluru, and there's a red and white dress code too!
Here is Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha, brother Nagendra Babu, brother-in-law Allu Aravind, son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela, granddaughter Klin Kaara, nephew Allu Arjun and niece-in-law Sneha Reddy.
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are also seen.
Upasana Kamineni Konidela thanks her in-laws and writes, 'Happy Happy Sankranthi my heart & belly are full. Thank u Athamma & Mamaya for bringing us all together.'
Keerthy Suresh gets ready for Pongal festivities.
Neha Sharma is celebrating Makar Sankranti in Gujarat.
Shilpa Shetty has her bowl of til laddoos ready!
Aahana Kumra is in the 'pink of health after eating all the til gud.'
'तिळगुळ घ्या गोड गोड बोला Happy Makar Sankranti,' says Sonali Bendre.
'Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, Khichdi, Maghi, Uttarayanan, Magh Bihu. P.S. flight 5 hrs delayed toh in sabse Milne ka mauka Mila aur kal hi celebrate kar liya tha,' says Adah Sharma.
Lara Dutta celebrates Lohri with husband Mahesh Bhupathi.
Raai Laxmi dresses up for the festive day.
'Always maintain your vibrant smile as bright because the mild of the holy bonfire. Happy Lohri!' says Shehnaaz Gill.