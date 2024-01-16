What Are Rashmika-Vijay Celebrating?

Stars celebrate Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Lohri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

'Wishing my darling loves all the happiness, joy and goodness,' says Rashmika Mandanna, a vision in red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates with a puja with his parents Madhavi and Govardhan Rao and brother Anand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha lists her Sankranti/Pongal celebrations:

1. The happiest picture has to be first.

2. Got a kite.

3. Lost the kite.

4. Burnt away some bad.

5. Some good old thalantu snaanam.

6. Chinni muggu.

7. Andamaina poolu.

8. Decorations at home. All set!

9. But... there’s a debate as to whose house is it.

10. She won!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrate Sankranti with the team of his latest film Guntur Kaaram: Producer Dil Raju, his wife Tejaswini, Meenaakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela and Producer Naga Vamsi Suryadevara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

Chiranjeevi invites his family for Makar Sankranti celebrations in Bengaluru, and there's a red and white dress code too!

Here is Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha, brother Nagendra Babu, brother-in-law Allu Aravind, son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela, granddaughter Klin Kaara, nephew Allu Arjun and niece-in-law Sneha Reddy.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are also seen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Upasana Kamineni Konidela thanks her in-laws and writes, 'Happy Happy Sankranthi my heart & belly are full. Thank u Athamma & Mamaya for bringing us all together.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh gets ready for Pongal festivities.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma is celebrating Makar Sankranti in Gujarat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty has her bowl of til laddoos ready!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra is in the 'pink of health after eating all the til gud.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

'तिळगुळ घ्या गोड गोड बोला Happy Makar Sankranti,' says Sonali Bendre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

'Happy Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri, Khichdi, Maghi, Uttarayanan, Magh Bihu. P.S. flight 5 hrs delayed toh in sabse Milne ka mauka Mila aur kal hi celebrate kar liya tha,' says Adah Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta celebrates Lohri with husband Mahesh Bhupathi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi dresses up for the festive day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

'Always maintain your vibrant smile as bright because the mild of the holy bonfire. Happy Lohri!' says Shehnaaz Gill.