Ira-Nupur's Wedding Reception: Fam-Jam

The wedding celebrations of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare continued on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

After a registered wedding on January 3, followed by a destination wedding in Udaipur, Aamir hosted the party of the year in Mumbai, where *everyone* was invited.

Held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, here's looking at the happy bridal family.

Ira Khan looks gorgeous in a red lehenga and minimal jewellery while Nupur Shikhare wears a black sherwani.

It's been an emotional time for the father of the bride, and Aamir Khan was seen teary-eyed quite a few times during the wedding celebrations.

Ira's mum Reena Dutta with Nupur's mum Pritam Shikhare.

Aamir with sons Azad Rao Khan and Junaid Khan.

Among those who attended from Aamir's family were his sister Nikhat, cousin Mansoor Khan, niece Zayn Marie Khan, nephew Imran Khan with his rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington.

Junaid with his uncle Faisal Khan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar