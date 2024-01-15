Merry Christmas, Hanu Man Make Decent Money

Hanu Man and Merry Christmas have brought the excitement back at the box office.

While Hanu Man caters to the masses, Merry Christmas is for class audiences. This is where they scored moolah as well.

Merry Christmas is the kind of film that deserves appreciation for not taking audiences lightly.

Director Sriram Raghavan wants his audiences to think hard and stay involved right through the narrative and keep the guessing game going. Of course, this also means that the film will have a niche audience.

This reflected in the collections, as the opening day came to Rs 2.30 crore (Rs 23 million) and the overall weekend numbers read Rs 9.50 crore (95 million).

Now, Monday is crucial, as it needs to have numbers close to Friday's collections in order to have a decent run. While trends indicate a certain drop, one hopes the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer gets its due.

Hanu Man saw a good marketing campaign for over six months. This helped build awareness and as a result, despite restricted screens and shows, the dubbed Telugu film managed to collect Rs 2.15 crore (Rs 21.5 million) at the box office.

The collections saw a good increase from Friday to Saturday and Sunday. Now, it needs to sustain well, and build on the Rs 12 crore (Rs 120 million) that it has collected so far.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.