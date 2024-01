Katrina, Kangana At Ira's Wedding Reception

The wedding celebrations of Aamir Khan's daughter and Nupur Shikhare continued on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, the guest list is as stunning as the reception.

The dazzling ladies who stunned at the reception.

Katrina Kaif takes a break from Merry Christmas and parties with her Dhoom 3 co-star, Aamir and his family.

Bhumi Pednekar.

Taapsee Pannu.

Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur and Divya Khosla Kumar look stunning in black.

Seeing Kangana Ranaut at the reception was a surprise.

Sharvari.

Ameesha Patel.

Rhea Chakraborty.

Radhika Madan.

Juhi Chawla, the star of Aamir's first hit, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Sushmita Sen, who was accompanied by boyfriend Roman Shawl, posted a touching note later: 'I have witnessed their beautiful journey leading up to this togetherness!'

Nimrat Kaur.

Ilulia Vantur.

Sobhita Dhulipala.

Malavika Mohanan.

Shehnaaz Gill.

Shweta Tiwari with daughter Palak.

Vidya Malvade.

Rupali Ganguly.

Akshara and Shruti Haasan.

Esha Deol.

Alka Yagnik.

Tanishaa Mukerji.

Tisca Chopra.

Mona Singh shares a warm equation with Aamir Khan.

Sakshi Tanwar.

Smriti Irani.

Sunidhi Chauhan.

Gauahar Khan.

Divya Dutta.

Manjari Phadnis.

Amruta Fadnavis.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar