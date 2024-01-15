Why Is Rekha Kissing Hema Malini?

Aamir Khan made sure to invite stars, young and old, at the wedding reception of his daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare.

And they turned into priceless moments captured on camera when the movie legends mingled with each other.

Rekha plants a kiss on Hema Malini's forehead.

Hema also mingles with Aamir's Joh Jeeta Wohi Sikander co-star Ayesha Jhulka and his Fanaa Director Kunal Kohli and his wife Ravina.

Saira Banu shares a close relationship with Aamir.

Aamir, his mother Zeenat and his former wife Kiran Rao had spent the New Year with Saira, making her pen a warm post about their equation: 'For Sahib and me, Aamir has been this unchangeable presence. To this day, Aamir still holds a deep admiration for Dilip Sahib and everything he brought to Indian Cinema. It's mutual, really. Sahib has always had a genuine appreciation for Aamir's acting brilliance and how he flawlessly brings characters to life on screen.

'Personally, I've always been moved by Aamir's artistry -- not just in his films, but also in the way he's embraced the role of a family member in Sahib's and my life.

'Aamir has been with me during some really tough times. I remember when I was putting together Dilip Sahib's autobiography, The Substance And The Shadow, Aamir stepped up in every way imaginable, offering support and lending a helping hand.

'It's moments like these that make you truly appreciate the kind of person he is, going beyond just the glitz and glamour of the film industry.'

Bollywood's Teen Deviyaan get together for a Kodak moment.

Asha Parekh with Junaid Khan.

In her memoir The Hit Girl, Ashaji had confirmed rumours of being romantically involved with Aamir Khan's uncle director Nasir Hussain, who directed her in Teesri Manzil, Caravan and Dil Deke Dekho.

Dharmendra.

Poonam Dhillon.

Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda arrive with Sonali Bendre.

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy.

Madhu and Satish Shah.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar